TİKA Provides Protective Medical Equipment to Moldova to Combat COVID19

In Moldova, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) provided protective medical equipment to contribute to the protection of healthcare providers and security forces from the virus as they combat the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In the Republic of Moldova, many healthcare providers and members of security forces who work selflessly to combat the coronavirus tested positive for COVID-19. To contribute to the country’s fight against the virus, 10,000 medical masks, 10,000 pairs of gloves, 1,000 liters of disinfectant solution, and 250 face shields were delivered to Moldova’s Ministry of Internal Affairs at a ceremony attended by Minister of Internal Affairs Pavel Voicu. In addition, 1,000 N95 masks and 250 face shields were delivered to the Comrat Regional Hospital and the Cahul Regional Hospital.

Moreover, TİKA supported the production of gowns and masks by teachers at the Ceadîr-Lunga Vocational School and the Beltz M. Blanc Children’s Art Center by providing two sewing machines, a riveting machine, and raw materials to each. The protective equipment manufactured in these centers will be sent to hospitals in Moldova.

In her statement, TİKA’s Chișinău Program Coordinator Selda Özdenoğlu stressed the importance of protecting healthcare providers who combat COVID-19 and security forces who play a major role in the implementation of the measures taken.