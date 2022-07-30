Moldova + 1 more

Strategic Directions for Cash Assistance in Moldova - Cash Working Group, June 2022

This document outlines the key strategic directions and guiding principles for cash and voucher assistance in Moldova, following the conflict in Ukraine.

Objectives:

The main objective is to ensure predictable and equitable access to cash assistance that

• addresses immediate basic needs of refugees, while ensuring protection and promoting selfreliance;

• mitigates social tensions and enhances social cohesion between host communities and refugees; and

• contributes to the government’s social protection system, ensuring no-one is left behind.

Guiding Principles:

• Ministry of Labour and Social Protection provides overall guidance and direction.

• Design features of cash assistance and vouchers for refugees:

o Refugees are enrolled through one system (PRIMES/BIMS) for the national multipurpose cash assistance scheme, to ensure efficiency.

o Transfer value of multipurpose cash grant is standardised (2,200 MDL/pers/month in June 2022), in line with Moldovan Minimum Consumption Basket (National Office for Statistics). Transfer values may be adjusted e.g. due to inflation.

o Actors collaborate to refer eligible refugees to the national scheme.

o Assistance is provided equitably throughout Moldova, following same targeting criteria and geographical coverage. Ad hoc top ups are avoided.

• Protection is mainstreamed throughout:

o Clear process for protection referrals (refer to Cash and Protection guidance).

o Monitoring is protection sensitive.

o Cash assistance is optimised to address protection (e.g. info, outreach)

o “Cash for protection” is anchored in case management and coordinated with protection actors.

• Accountability to Affected Populations is ensured:

o Post Distribution Monitoring is conducted regularly.

o Refugees have safe and secure access to complaints and feedback mechanisms, and feedback and complaints are addressed and followed up.

• Linkages to self-reliance are explored.

• Cash assistance and vouchers for host communities in Moldova:

o Host families are enrolled through a harmonised system, with alignment to Government’s social protection schemes.

o Transfer value of the cash grant is harmonised across the country.

o Assistance is provided equitably throughout Moldova, following same targeting criteria and geographical coverage.

o Assistance to vulnerable Moldovans affected by the conflict in Ukraine is aligned with Government’s social protection schemes

