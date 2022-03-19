Situation Update #1: Republic of Moldova Refugee Emergency Telecommunications Sector (RETS)

OVERVIEW

The UNHCR-led Refugee Emergency Telecommunications Sector (RETS) is the coordinating body for IT and communications assessment and service delivery in refugee emergencies. RETS seeks reinforce multi-sector coordination by streamlining IT and communications into operational preparedness and response strategies for the delivery of assistance to refugees and other persons of concern.

In the context of Moldova, with the number of humanitarian partners providing services to persons of concern expected to increase in alignment with the planning figures, RETS is prioritizing the establishment of internet connectivity in reception centres and other key operational sites, and delivering internet connectivity in Blue Dot hubs across the country. Partners and other sectors are fully engaged in the assessment, planning and implementation of the RETS response, and play an active role in identifying sites where connectivity services are a core requirement for operational enhancement.

A comprehensive update on the inter-agency response to the Ukraine Situation in support of Moldova can be consulted here. For the latest displacement figures, please visit the UNHCR Operational Data Portal.