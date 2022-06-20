Moldova + 1 more

Situation of older persons with disabilities in Moldova

Rapid Needs Assessment

  • 105 older people and persons with disabilities interviewed

  • 60% were interviewed at the border

  • 40% in the center in Chisinau

  • 22% of the respondents were persons with disabilities

Findings from RNA Movement

  • 56% of older refugees reported that they are not planning to stay in Moldova for more than three months and aim to move to another country. Only 17% plan to stay longer with family and friends within the country.

  • 27% reported that they did not know if they are going to stay in Moldova

  • 62% reported that they are traveling with children and 10% traveling alone

