Situation of older persons with disabilities in Moldova

Rapid Needs Assessment
-
105 older people and persons with disabilities interviewed
-
60% were interviewed at the border
-
40% in the center in Chisinau
-
22% of the respondents were persons with disabilities
Findings from RNA Movement
-
56% of older refugees reported that they are not planning to stay in Moldova for more than three months and aim to move to another country. Only 17% plan to stay longer with family and friends within the country.
-
27% reported that they did not know if they are going to stay in Moldova
-
62% reported that they are traveling with children and 10% traveling alone