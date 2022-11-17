Research Terms of Reference: The impact of cost-of-living changes on Moldovan and Refugee populations MDA2204, Moldova (November 2022)

Rationale

2.1 Background

Following the declaration of Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on February 21st 2022 and Ukraine’s declaration of a general state of emergency the next day, Russia launched military operations in Ukraine. The ongoing conflict has resulted in mass displacement of people internally and across internationborders. As of October 2022, a total of 11,456,324 people have arrived from Ukraine in neighbourhood countries.3 According to the latest figures, 660,498 people have crossed into the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine since February 24th, with around 94,535 remaining in the country.4

Moldova is likely to be one of the countries most affected by the conflict not only because of its physical proximity to the war but also because of its inherent vulnerabilities as a small, landlocked economy with close linkages to both Ukraine and Russia. Although more than three-quarters of refugees have transited to the European Union5 , the remaining influx will likely have additional fiscal costs, squeezing resources for long-term development priorities. The large wave of refugees could also create a challenging socioeconomic environment in the medium term, as it is expected to have 200,000 refugees staying in Moldova in 2023.6

Highly dependent on imports to meet its food and energy needs, Moldova is susceptible to volatility and disruptions in the supply of food, energy, and commodity imports from Russia and Ukraine7 . In addition, Moldova is critically dependent on Russian natural gas imports. Prices have risen as a result of import interruptions, resulting in the erosion of households’ incomes, especially those most vulnerable.

In order to investigate the compounded impact of economic and conflict crises, REACH Initiative (REACH) will conduct an assessment to investigate refugees’ and host community’s ability to sustain themselves, adopted and envisaged coping mechanisms in light of the crises and in preparation for winter, and potential changes in host communities’ perception of and ability to support refugee populations. The assessment will largely focus on understanding the effect of these crises on Moldovans’ and refugees’ livelihoods, their medium to long-term coping strategies, and residence plans. While the Light Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) launched by REACH is providing some initial information on households’ livelihoods, income, and expenses for the refugee population, which this assessment will further build on, there is little information available on the Moldova population and on long-term refugee livelihood strategies.