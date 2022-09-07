Research Terms of Reference: Area Based Assessment, MDA2203 Moldova (16.08.2022, Version 1)

2. Rationale

2.1 Background

On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine which resulted in mass displacement of people internally and across international borders.1 As of 20 August 2022, a total of 9 million refugees have left Ukraine into neighboring countries.2 According to the Government of Moldova’s latest figures, since February 2022, the total number of refugees from Ukraine who crossed the border into the Republic of Moldova is 562,572; of these, 89,000 individuals remained in the country.3 The July 2022 trend shows this number is increasing daily.3 Among the refugees who reside in Moldova as of August 17, 59% are female and 48% are children.3 As of now, data collection efforts to inform the Ukraine refugee response in Moldova primarily focused on border monitoring, rapid sectoral assessments, Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) monitoring, humanitarian situation monitoring and multi-sectoral needs assessment (MSNA).4 While some of these assessments provided a comprehensive overview of refugees’ needs to support with immediate response priorities, there is a significant information gap in understanding at a more granular level the recovery priorities and basic service gaps for refugees, including challenges of integration in Moldova. This information is key to promoting integrated and durable solutions at the local level, as the Ukraine war progressively turns into a protracted conflict.5 Most assessment efforts in Moldova largely focused on the populations residing in RACs, there is currently limited knowledge about the infrastructure supporting Ukrainian refugees living with host communities, their access to basic services and livelihoods, as well as on the social cohesion between host communities and refugees. In addition, the MSNA data shows that there is high reliance on humanitarian assistance which poses key questions of the sustainability of the current response plan, as the Ukraine conflict enters its 6th month.6 Previous assessments found low level of school enrolment, healthcare access and engagement in employment by the refugee population, however, we lack understanding why these occur, what barriers refugees might face to access these services.6 There is also a significant information gap about the special needs and protection concerns of particularly vulnerable groups such as people with disabilities, older people, families with children, Romani and LGBTQ+ refugees. With the winter season fast approaching, humanitarian actors working in Moldova also highlighted the lack of information about household vulnerabilities and resilience in face of the cold months.7 REACH aims to respond to these needs via two area-based assessments (ABAs). As there are considerable basic service provision differences between urban and rural areas in Moldova, the assessments will focus on two key areas, one urban and one rural and will produce a multi-sectoral, area-based analysis for each area.8

2.2 Intended impact

The Area-Based Assessment is intended to fill in multiple information gaps by providing a situation overview of refugees outside of RAC's and host communities, understanding the social cohesion between the two groups, as well as identifying internal and external actors, such as local authorities, service providers, CSOs, advocacy groups, local NGOs, international NGOs, UN agencies etc., who are engaged in the crises response and service gaps that can be met by these actors. This will enable them to uncover priority areas and unmet needs of the population in the assessed areas, in addition to providing them key information to further tailor their current response to the local needs.

Moreover, the ABA data will inform the inter-agency 2023 RRP which will outline the response and activities to support countries’ efforts to protect and assist refugees coming from Ukraine.