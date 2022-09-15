Republic of Moldova - Displacement Surveys - Ukrainian Refugees and TCNs crossing to Ukraine (20 July - 04 September 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, people have been fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 04 September 2022, 597,984 refugees from Ukraine and Third Country Nationals (TCNs) were registered at border crossing points (BCPs) while entering from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova. At the same time, movements of persons crossing back to Ukraine have also been reported. According to national authorities, 147,577 Ukrainian nationals and TCNs, who have entered into the Republic of Moldova after 24 February 2022, have since exited back to Ukraine (Source: General Inspectorate for Border Police).

Since April 2022, International Organization for Migration (IOM) has conducted displacement and intention surveys with adults (18 years and above) crossing back to Ukraine, through CBS Axa Research. Data has been collected at two main border crossing points (BCPs) with Ukraine – Palanca and Otaci – since 16 April 2022. This report presents the main findings based on data collected between 20 July and 04 September 2022.

Individuals crossing into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees (many are making short visits) and conclusions on definitive trends cannot be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing to Ukraine, and results should only be considered as indicative.