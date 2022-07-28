Republic of Moldova — Displacement Surveys — Ukrainian Refugees and TCNs crossing to Ukraine (07 June - 18 July 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, an increasing number of people fleeing from Ukraine to the neighbouring countries has been observed, as a result of the war in Ukraine. As of 18 July 2022, 538,602 refugees from Ukrainian and other third country nationals (TCNs) were registered at border crossing points (BCPs) while entering from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova.

112,958 Ukrainians and TCNs, who have entered into the Republic of Moldova after 24 February, have since exited back to Ukraine (Source: General Inspectorate for Border Police).

This report presents the main findings of the displacement surveys commissioned by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with UN Women to CBS Axa Research. Data were collected before crossing to Ukraine at two main border crossing points (BCPs) – Palanca and Otaci – between 16 April and 18 July 2022. This report focuses on data collected between 07 June and 18 July 2022. Individuals crossing into Ukraine are not necessarily returnees and conclusions on definitive trends cannot be drawn. The sample is not representative of all persons crossing to Ukraine, and results should only be considered as indicative.