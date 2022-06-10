Regional Inter-Agency Operational Update - Ukraine Refugee Situation - 31 May 2022

The war in Ukraine has led to one of the fastest-growing displacement crises on record and a surge in humanitarian needs in Ukraine, as well as the neighbouring and nearby countries that are welcoming and hosting large refugee populations.

As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile, population movements across Ukraine’s borders and throughout the region remain highly dynamic and fluid. Local, national and regional partners continue to adapt response efforts as the context and resultant needs of refugees evolve.

Inter-agency partners in support of host governments launched in late April the revised Regional Refugee Response Plan, outlining the 10-month strategy and financial requirements to provide life-saving assistance, protection and services to refugees fleeing Ukraine.