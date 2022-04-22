Regional Inter-Agency Operational Update - Ukraine Refugee Situation - 19 April 2022

The war in Ukraine has triggered one of the largest refugee crises on record, with over 5 million people fleeing the country within 8 weeks. Some 7.1 million people have been displaced internally.

While millions of refugees remain in the countries neighbouring Ukraine, an estimated 2.1 million have continued to other countries in Europe. The situation remains highly dynamic.

Local, national and regional partners have rapidly mobilized assistance in support of host government efforts to address the most urgent needs of those fleeing Ukraine.

Operational Context

Overview

After eight years of armed conflict in eastern Ukraine that had left millions of people in need of humanitarian assistance, the Russian Federation launched a military offensive in Ukraine on 24 February. The subsequent war has triggered one of the fastest-growing refugee crises since World War II, with more than 5 million people having fled Ukraine into neighbouring countries. Some 2.1 million people are estimated to have moved on to other countries in the Europe region. Around 90% of the refugee population are women and children.

Governments in neighbouring countries and beyond have welcomed refugees by keeping borders open and with support of local organizations, individuals and humanitarian partners have rapidly mobilized assistance and reception capacity, providing refugees with food, relief items, accommodation, transportation and access to other basic services and support. As the response evolved, partners have, inter alia, established protection mechanisms to strengthen the identification and provision of support to the most vulnerable refugees, strengthened communication campaigns to ensure refugees have access to critical information, provided mental health and psychosocial support, worked to identify longer-term reception and accommodation solutions, rolled out cash assistance programmes to support refugees and hosting communities, initiated immunization campaigns to prevent disease outbreaks, and facilitated transfers of refugees to reduce pressure on neighbouring countries as part of regional solidarity efforts

To support these ongoing, government-led response efforts, inter-agency partners rapidly scaled up capacity in neighbouring countries, deploying additional staff and resources to bolster existing operations and establishing new offices in locations where there was no operational footprint. New humanitarian hubs and warehouses have been established in strategic locations in the region to support the humanitarian response, including inside Ukraine.