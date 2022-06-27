Regional Inter-Agency Operational Update - Ukraine Refugee Situation - 15 May to 15 June 2022

As of 15 June, 498,896 people have entered Moldova from Ukraine., of which 85,947 Ukrainian refugees and 3,673 third-country nationals have remained in the Republic of Moldova. The number of persons arriving from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova has fluctuated since the escalation of the war in Ukraine.

Numbers of arrivals of refugees depends on the intensity of the conflict and the location of the Russian attacks. On 18 May, the Commission for Exceptional Situations of the Republic of Moldova extended the permission for Ukrainians to regularly stay in Moldova for as long as the state of emergency is in place. Ukrainians have the right to work, and are entitled to access available public services, including primary and emergency health care, and enrol children in schools. On 30 June, An Inter-Agency Contingency Workshop took place to assess preparedness for a possible mass refugee influx. The workshop was attended by 37 Participants from 16 agencies and a representative of the Joint Crisis Management Centre. During the training, participants analysed the operational capacity of Refugee Coordination Forum partners to support Moldovan authorities during an emergency response, while identifying strengths, existing gaps, complementarity and ways to enhance coordination to avoid duplications. A contingency plan is being developed together with the Government.