Regional Inter-Agency Operational Update - Ukraine Refugee Situation - 1 to 31 August 2022

As of 31 August, 591,957 people had entered the Republic of Moldova from Ukraine, of which 90,525 Ukrainian refugees and 4,901 third-country nationals have remained in the Republic of Moldova. On 8 August, the extension of the Emergency situation in Moldova adopted by the Commission for Exceptional Situations entered into force, the state of emergency was extended for another 60 days. On 11 August, Refugee Coordination Forum partners in Moldova actively participated in the Contingency Plan Validation Meeting together with the Joint Crisis Management Centre that took place at Ministry of Civil Protection and Emergency Situations. The Inter-Agency Contingency Plan is the result of close collaboration and joint work between Refugee Coordination Forum partners and the Government of the Republic of Moldova to ensure a timely and efficient emergency response if necessary