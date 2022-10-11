Rapid GBV Risk Assessment in CVA (Moldova)

Background

Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine in February 2022, more than 606,000 refugee individuals have entered Moldova. Among these refugees, 90,745 Ukrainian refugees currently remain in the country.1 In an attempt to respond to the basic needs of these individuals, 62,785 have received emergency cash and voucher assistance (CVA) since the early stages of the emergency response.2 In July 2022, the Gender-Based Violence sub-working group (GBV SWG) and Cash Working Group (CWG) jointly conducted a rapid GBV risk assessment exercise to assess potential GBV risks for refugees that may be created by this CVA programming in Moldova and to recommend enhancement of the response to mitigate the risks.3 The findings of the exercise were reviewed and validated by both CWG and GBV SWG partners.4 The outcome of this joint activity echoes the findings of the GBV safety audit, which highlights the importance of concrete actions to ensure that CVA does not trigger or exacerbate GBV risks.5 Upon learning of this risk assessment, other actors providing humanitarian CVA in Moldova expressed interest in conducting similar risk analyses for their cash programming for social protection and cohesion in the vulnerable host community.6 This highlights the growing recognition that basic CVA risk analysis alone is not enough and that a specific GBV and gender lens must be applied.

Finally, the findings of this joint activity should be seen as a useful starting point for an action planning session where both GBV and Cash actors can agree on next steps, including which mitigation activities should be implemented moving forward.