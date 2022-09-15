Protection at the border: UNHCR protection response at border crossing points along the Ukrainian border with EU countries and Moldova - August 2022

In Brief:

• UNHCR has deployed monitoring teams along the border with European Union countries and Moldova since mid-March 2022. UNHCR monitors both the conditions of crossing and movement patterns.

• Monitoring teams from UNHCR partner organizations Right to Protection, NEEKA, and the Tenth of April also provide information, counselling, and other kinds of assistance to people crossing the border in both directions.

• Teams provided direct support to at least 10,616 people crossing the border (including unaccompanied and separated children, people at risk of trafficking, and people lacking documents), in coordination with partners in neighbouring countries (as of 9 August 2022).

Background

With unprecedented numbers of people leaving Ukraine to seek safety in other countries, the situation at border points has given rise to protection concerns regarding conditions at the border crossing, as well as the unimpeded access to right to seek safety abroad. While departures from Ukraine have reduced, movements of people into Ukraine have increased, with movements in and out of Ukraine almost equal from May 2022.