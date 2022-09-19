Post-Distribution Monitoring of UNHCR’s Cash Assistance in Moldova - Round 2, July 2022

Introduction and methodology

As of 19 July 2022, a total of 5,984,353 people has arrived from Ukraine into neighbouring countries. According to the Government’s figures, the total refugee influx from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova is of 552,021 individuals since February 2022.2 Among the refugees who fled into Moldova, 87,756 Ukrainian refugees and 4,153 third-country nationals have remained in the country as of 31 July 2022.

In response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) set up multi-purpose cash distributions for refugee households, in collaboration with its partners Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Caritas Moldova and Diaconia, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The assistance consists of a monthly multi-purpose cash grant of 2,200 Moldovan Lei (MDL) (about 113,92 USD) per person, equivalent to the Moldovan minimum consumption basket.3,4 As of 6 July, 19,819 households have received UNHCR cash assistance at least once. More in detail, as of 22 July, 67,279 individuals received their first round of cash assistance, 61,961 received two rounds, 47,059 three rounds and 17,093 individuals received four rounds of assistance. Eligible households receive a bank card from UNHCR partner bank, maib, that can be used free of charge for payments in supermarkets, local shops, pharmacies, etc. and for withdrawals from ATMs all over the country. More information on eligibility criteria and the distribution process can be found here. As part of UNHCR’s efforts to monitor the quality of their service delivery and to ensure accountability to Persons of Concern (PoC), IMPACT conducted a second round of Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) of UNHCR’s cash assistance in Moldova. IMPACT interviewed via phone calls a total of 107 beneficiary refugee households, randomly selected from the UNHCR beneficiary lists, between 14 and 19 July 2022. The sample is representative of the beneficiary refugee population from Ukraine living in the country at the time of data collection at a 95% confidence level with a 10% margin of error. Due to a very low, 30%, response rate from the refugee population, two sampling rounds were necessary from the sampling frame.