Post-Distribution Monitoring of UNHCR’s Cash Assistance in Moldova - Round 1, May 2022

Introduction and methodology

As of 27 May 2022, a total of 6,659,220 people have arrived from Ukraine into neighbouring countries. According to the Government’s latest figures, the total refugee influx from Ukraine into the Republic of Moldova is of about 475,011 individuals since 24 February.1 Among the refugees who fled into Moldova, 87,006 Ukrainian refugees and 3,643 third-country nationals have remained in the country.2

In response to the arrival of Ukrainian refugees, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) set up multi-purpose cash distributions for refugee households, in collaboration with its partners Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Caritas Moldova and Diaconia, and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).3 By 7 June, over 60,000 refugees have benefitted from the assistance that consists of a monthly multi-purpose cash grant of 2,200 Moldovan Lei (MDL) per person (about 115,75 USD), equivalent to the Moldovan minimum consumption basket.3,4 Eligible households receive a bank card from UNHCR partner bank, maib, that can be used free of charge for payments in supermarkets, local shops, pharmacies, etc. and for withdrawals from ATMs all over the country.

More information on eligibility criteria and the distribution process can be found here.

As part of UNHCR’s efforts to monitor the quality of their service delivery and to ensure accountability to Persons of Concern (PoC), IMPACT conducted a Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) of UNHCR’s cash assistance in Moldova. IMPACT interviewed via phone calls a total of 134 beneficiary refugee households, randomly selected from the UNHCR beneficiary lists, between 6 and 13 May 2022. The sample is representative of the beneficiary refugee population from Ukraine living in the country at the time of data collection at a 95% confidence level with a 5% margin of error. It included a 40% buffer due to the high mobility of refugee population.

A minority of the interviewed households had already received a second payment at the time of data collection which may influence some of the findings.