Norway to provide NOK 100 million to Moldova

‘Moldova, one of the poorest countries in Europe, has seen an influx of over 400.000 refugees and needs our support. We are allocating funding both for assistance to vulnerable refugees and to facilitate the efforts of the Moldovan authorities,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt.

The influx of refugees, rising energy prices and increased pressure on national institutions are placing a heavy burden on the Moldovan authorities. Norway is participating in an international conference in Berlin to establish the Moldova Support Platform to strengthen Moldova’s resilience and stability. Norway is providing NOK 100 million in funding to Moldova.

Norway is contributing tents and camp beds in response to a request from the Moldovan authorities through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM). ‘Tents and camp beds are already en route to Moldova,’ Ms Huitfeldt said.

In addition, Norway will increase allocations to the Norwegian Refugee Council, the Caritas network and the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM). The Caritas network and the Norwegian Refugee Council are working with the authorities and local partners to ensure that refugees have a place to live and adequate access to education, food, cash support, health care services and information. ‘It is heartening to see the rapid, targeted response of Norwegian organisations to help alleviate this crisis,’ said Foreign Minister Huitfeldt.

The many people who have been displaced include a large number of children and other vulnerable people.

‘The situation is unpredictable, with many different actors involved in the relief efforts. This heightens the risk of exploitation and human trafficking. The UN International Organization for Migration is working actively to combat trafficking in Moldova, which is why we are increasing our funding to the IOM’s efforts there,’ said Ms Huitfeldt.

Half of the NOK 100 million allocated will be used to provide support to the Moldovan authorities. The war in neighbouring Ukraine and the incoming refugee flow have serious ramifications for Moldova’s economic development, reform efforts and security. The country needs capital in order to bolster its public and private sectors, safeguard energy and food supplies, and continue to advance democratic processes. Moldova is in an especially vulnerable position, and Norway will work with other donors and international organisations to help support the country in this difficult situation.

With this new funding, Norway has now allocated in excess of NOK 2 billion for humanitarian and immediate relief efforts in Ukraine and neighbouring countries in connection with Russia’s war of aggression.

Norwegian support to Moldova’s refugee response is being channelled through the UN, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and Norwegian humanitarian organisations. Moldova is also receiving support through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Moldova is one of the poorest countries in Europe, and more than 400 000 people have crossed the border into the country since Russia attacked Ukraine. Moldova has by far received the largest concentration of refugees per capita of any country. The UN estimates that there are roughly 100 000 displaced persons in the country at present. Most of the refugees arriving from Ukraine are being housed by private individuals.