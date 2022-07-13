Multi-Sector Needs Assessment Moldova - Education, 1 July 2022

Context: Lack of comprehensive, generalizable statistically representative assessments of refugees’ needs and vulnerabilities

Support an evidence-based humanitarian response in Moldova through the provision of multi-sectoral data about the needs and coping capacities of Ukrainian refugee households in the country.

Understand household composition of refugees, including key demographics Identify priority needs of refugee households, including health needs, education needs, accommodation needs, livelihood needs, and protection risks Understand coping capacity and vulnerability/resilience in the event of protracted displacement Identify household profiles with most critical needs to inform targeting Identify needs and impact of humanitarian aid