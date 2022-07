On 24 June, the Government of the Republic of Moldova approved the extension of the Emergency Situation in Moldova for another 24 days.

On 20 June, World Refugee Day has been marked for the 11th time in the Republic of Moldova. The event organized by UNHCR was honored by the presence of the representatives of the Government, Ambassadors and representatives of NGOs and INGOs, as well as the community of refugees and host community.