Moldova: Safety Nets Alert Platform (SNAP) Country Dashboard - January 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

In 2014 Moldova signed its EU association agreement, along with a “deep and comprehensive” free-trade agreement (DCFTA). The deal grants Moldova tariff-free access to the EU market and has helped to stimulate exports, offsetting some of the impact of Russia's economic restrictions and bans.

In November 2016 Moldova agreed an extended fund facility/ extended credit facility (EFF/ECF) with the IMF, worth US$180m over 3 years, with US$36m disbursed immediately. The main focus is on stabilisation of the financial sector in the wake of a major banking fraud in late 2014, in which MDL 18bn (USD 1bn) was converted into foreign currency then moved abroad. At its third review, in March 2018, IMF staff agreed to release additional funding of about US$35m, given a positive review of the economy.

In 2017 the leu strengthened against the US dollar on an annual basis for the first time in 5 years, supported by a recovery in remittances and firmer export growth. Consumer price inflation averaged 6.6% in 2017. The effects of the leu appreciation, alongside weaker external inflationary pressures, have already resulted in weaker inflation of about 6% in January 2018.

In 2017 the consolidated national budget deficit continued to narrow, reaching 0.8% of GDP. The rebound in 2016-17 real GDP growth was assisted by a gradual normalisation of financial and economic conditions, rising private consumption (on the back of an improving labour market, higher remittances and solid real wage gains), growth in stocks and strong support from exports, which appeared to be largely the result of Moldova reorienting its trade towards the EU. In 2017 real GDP growth was held back by a negative contribution from net trade. Although exports developed favourably in response to the firmer trend in global demand and a mild recovery of the Russian economy, this was offset by a strong increase in imports, reflecting more dynamic domestic demand.

Food prices have been stable in the last years, despite the strong seasonal trends. Currently only maize is found at slightly abnormally high prices in the market.