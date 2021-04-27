Moldova’s Vaccination System to be Strengthened, with World Bank Support

WASHINGTON, April 27, 2021 – The World Bank has approved Additional Financing for the Moldova COVID-19 Emergency Response Project in the amount of EUR 25.2 million, which will support the Government of Moldova in ensuring people have affordable and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The Additional Financing (AF) will support the procurement of eligible COVID-19 vaccines to cover 30 percent of the population in the second and third stages of vaccination and will provide technical and financial support for vaccine deployment for 50 percent of Moldova’s citizens. Vaccines supported under the project will meet the World Bank’s regulatory standards, and the AF will facilitate investments in data systems, cold chain infrastructure, and social engagement to ensure successful vaccine deployment.

The AF will have a flexible approach, enabling adjustment in response to changes in the global market for vaccines and the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It will support vaccine acquisition from various sources, including direct purchases from manufacturers, COVAX, and excess stocks from other countries, taking into account considerations around value-for-money, regulatory standards, national immunization system readiness, and delivery time.

“The Additional Financing to our COVID-19 Emergency Response Project, which we launched a year ago, comes at a crucial juncture, as Moldova responds to the pandemic,” said Anna Akhalkatsi, World Bank Country Manager for Moldova. “Moldova needs to access safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines on the global market to save the lives of its citizens, and the World Bank is here to help.”

All COVID-19 vaccines will be provided free of charge to the population. The staged rollout will be guided by the national COVID-19 vaccine deployment plan, which identifies priority groups in line with the framework developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization. The AF contributes to an expanded pandemic response, which other development partners support under the coordination of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Social Protection, including WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and the Global Fund.

The World Bank, one of the largest sources of funding and knowledge for developing countries, is taking broad, fast action to help developing countries respond to the health, social and economic impacts of COVID-19. This includes $12 billion to help low- and middle-income countries purchase and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and treatments, and strengthen vaccination systems. The financing builds on the broader World Bank Group COVID-19 response, which is helping more than 100 countries strengthen health systems, support the poorest households, and create supportive conditions to maintain livelihoods and jobs for those hit hardest.

