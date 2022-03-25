Moldova Refugee Response, Weekly Update 14-21 March 2022

The Government of Moldova has shown leadership in responding to the protection needs of refugees fleeing war in Ukraine. While the Government continues to respond to meet the challenge, it is complemented and assisted by the efforts of partners that are coordinated by UNHCR under the refugee coordination forum. UN agencies and INGO/NGOs partners have stepped up their efforts to assist the efforts by Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Research, Moldovan Border Police as well as local authorities.

CONTEXT THIS WEEK

The refugee situation in Moldova improved but remains fragile with regular daily arrivals at the borders. This allowed Government and partners to consolidate the response, at the same time prepare for scaled up response should the situation change drastically. The third week in the crisis entailed increase in response with limited human resource and a need to scale up refugee response with international support and presence of UN and international NGOs. National system was functioning for stable situation, people and families are moving quickly, onwards corridor, specific – new reality. Partners are responding to new realities in fast moving context. The government of Moldova’s leadership in the coordination architecture is important and allows for a consolidated, effective approach to protection and humanitarian assistance. In support of the efforts of the Government, UNHCR maintained the refugee coordination forum structure and overall coordination for the response that brought together partners such as UN agencies, NGOs, INGOs, donors and others. Most of the refugees fleeing Ukraine continued to be received and hosted by the host families and some taking shelter in the Refugees Accomodation Centres (RAC). 89% of Ukrainian refugee arrivals are women and children. Protection and gender sensitive approach are central to the response.

During the week, Solidarity and responsibility continued to be active with initiatives such Green Corridors, EU Solidarity Platform (Airlifts) and deployment of additional capacity through EU civil protection and Frontex. Understanding and compassion for the plight of refugees generated under the “Moldova for Peace” was the foundation for the refugee response. Civil society and private citizens are stepping up to meet basic needs ranging from food and water to shelter, medicines, emotional support, and transportation, as well as transporting refugees to other countries.

The achievements of Government of Moldova and partners as the update shows clearly partners have been able, with the governments concerned, to ensure that very real progress has been made in the assistance and support of the refugees. This is in a great part since the Government of Moldova created an enabling environment for partners to operation and scale up response swiftly.