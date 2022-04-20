Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #9 (13 -15 April)

The Government of Republic of Moldova developed a framework for the schooling of refugee students, including those who have applied for asylum. Moldova offers opportunities to all the children from Ukrainian refugee families so that they could be continue learning and education. The children are registered based on an application submitted by the parent or the legal representative to the local education division or education institution. The current needs include support for children to return to school, assistive devices, teachers who can address language barriers and trained to address the mental health needs of refugee children who may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.