Moldova Refugee Response, Inter-Agency Update #8 (9-12th of April 2022)

Launched on 1 March 2022, the green line (0800 800 11) is a helpline dedicated to refugees in Moldova. The helpline received over 10,500 calls between 1 March and 8 April from Ukrainian refugees as well as Moldovan citizens seeking information on how to donate or directly assist refugees. The helpline team assists refugees in resolving a variety of issues, including obtaining information about organizations providing advice, support, and information for refugees.