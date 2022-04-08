Moldova Refugee Response, Inter-Agency Update (2nd - 5th of April 2022)

Moldova Support Conference “Bridge of Solidarity”

On 5 April, the Moldova Support Platform was launched at an event hosted by Germany, France, and Romania. National officials and international institutions agreed to collaborate to make progress along the five lines of action alongside Moldova. The five senior level working groups will contribute to the planning of a follow-up conference to be held in Bucharest at Romania's initiative. The five groups are (1) The war against Ukraine and the humanitarian situation of refugees from Ukraine; (2) Fight against corruption as a priority on Moldova’s reform agenda; (3) Energy challenges for Moldova; (4) Financial assistance and strengthening of Moldova’s economic resilience; (5) Effective border management.