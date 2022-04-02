Moldova Refugee Response, Inter-Agency Update (29th March - 1st April 2022)

RESPONSE OVERVIEW

33, 947 covered with hot meals (since 21 March) by WFP (partners with field level agreement), World Central Kitchen, Caritas Moldova, Catholic Relief Service, AAR Japan, ACTED, UNHCR in more than 105 Refugees Accomodation Center.

34,000 supported under "Green Corridor" with transportation by UNHCR, 10M, ACTED under the "Green Corridor"

453 supported under EU Air transfer by UNHCR, 10M through identification, screening, and transportation services.

14 partners supported with connectivity by Refugee 3,898 enrolled and payment initiated for cash assistance to refugees by UNHCR and CRS.

10,000 covered by WASH supplies from UNICEF

719 reached by Blue Dots since the 24 March.

8448 calls on green line and answered queries

505 activities by 77 partners recorded SW dashboard. 100 Refugee Accomodation Center providing shelter to Emergency telecommunication team at UNHCR 4,120 individuals (capacity 8,893)