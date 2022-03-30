Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update (26-28 March 2022)

Key figures

385,222 Individuals arrived from Ukraine to Moldova between 24.02.2022 – 28.03.2022

65% are women and 36% are children

91% are Ukrainian nationals

9% are third country nationals

97,922 refugees remaining in Moldova as of 28th March 2022

Refugee emergency management and challenges was touched upon during the official high-level meetings of WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Kluge with President Maia Sandu, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita, Speaker of the Parliament Igor Grosu, Minister of Health, Dr Ala Nemerenco as well as HE Mr Janis Mazeiks, Ambassador of the EU Delegation in the Republic of Moldova.

492 refugees’ families benefited from UNHCR cash-based assistance. UNHCR is implementing the programme with it partners Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Caritas Moldova and Diakonia.

WFP’s cash-based transfers programme for host population in Moldova started on 28 March. The first enrolment took place in Chisinau via Catholic Relief Services partner.

As of March 29, some 34,780 individuals moved through Moldova supported by Government of Moldova, UNHCR and IOM, facilitated onward movements of “Green Corridors.”

450 individuals moved to Austria and Germany facilitated by UNHCR and IOM under the EU solidarity framework.