Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #14 (30 April-4 May)

Highlights

LOCAL COORDINATION STRUCTURE

Palanca Coordination forum

Palanca is the main border crossing point on the Southern MoldovanUkrainian border that receives most Ukrainian refugees. Local authorities with support from UNHCR convened a coordination forum in the last week of March 2022 to coordinate the efforts of the partners providing assistance and assistance to refugees. The coordination forum is comprised of 11 organizations that meet on a weekly basis to coordinate efforts to assist refugees, local level contingency planning, information dissemination and site planning. As part of contingency planning, efforts are currently being made to increase and strengthen the reception capacity of the Palanca bus.

Otaci Coordination Forum

Otaci is the main border crossing point north of Moldova with Ukraine. The first field level coordination forums were convened by UNHCR with support of local authorities at Otaci on 31st March. Since then, the group has met to collaborate on developing a local level referral mechanism, efforts to support refugees, provide information to refugees, and to work on developing a coordinated local level contingency plan.