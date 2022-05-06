Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #13 (26-29 April)

HIGHLIGHTS

In Moldova, there are currently seven Blue Dots. Four are located at Moldova's main border crossings, namely in the north (in Otaci), south (in Palanca), and two at the Romanian border (Leuseni and Sculeni), and others in communities. The Blue Dot Center offers psychological counselling, legal assistance, and protection services, such as protection from violence, identification of children at risk, and assistance to women in need. Children's play and rest areas, as well as special areas for mothers with small children, are available at the centres. 7 blue dots supported 778 people in Moldova between April 27 and 29, including 393 children.

The Government of Moldova has set up 92 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) to provide accommodation to refugees. The National Social Assistance Agency (ANAS), Ministry of Labour and Social Protection coordinates the establishment of temporary refugee placement centres. As of April 27, the 92 RACs have a total capacity of 7,508 refugees and are currently housing 4,384 refugees. To better understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Please read the report by clicking here. The UNHCR and its partners assist authorities in meeting the needs of RACs. Food has been provided by the World Food Programme and its partners. On an average 1,867 people per day are provided with food.