Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #12 (23-26 April)

HIGHLIGHTS

Disability Taskforce has developed and is promoting a common advocacy plan for the inclusion and mainstreaming of disability at the level of each sector: protection, nutrition, monetary assistance, education, health, and transport. To date, more than 400 refugees with disabilities and their families were supported by partners such as Keystone Moldova, Low vision, FCPS, SOS Autism, Centrul pentru Drepturile Persoanelor cu Dizabilități, Motivation, Hope, Association of Entrepreneurs with Disabilities.

Support provided includes needs assessment, information, counselling psychological, accommodation, food packages, medicines, assistive equipment, adapted transport The Gender Task Force continues to work actively and collaboratively with different sectors to advance gender mainstreaming across the refugee response. The task force approved its workplan for 2022 and is developing checklists for mainstreaming gender in different sectors and working on the preparations for a training on gender in humanitarian action (GiHA) in the second quarter of the year. The Task Force is also contributing to promote a gender perspective throughout assessments, including the Multi Sector Needs Assessment.