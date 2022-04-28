Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #11 (20-22 April)

SECTOR HIGHLIGHTS

This section brings you on the ground coverage of activities by partners

Protection

• The 5th local coordination meeting took place at the Palanca Station, with the IGSU officer in charge, NGOs, and volunteers in attendance. The controlled entry system plan was discussed, and partners agreed to follow the procedure and provide staff lists for the issuance of monthly entry cards. Food supply contingency, information delivery, and site improvements were also discussed.

• Bureau of Migration and Asylum, UNHCR, staff at the refugee call centre, and La Strada organised a meeting to discuss the refugee helpline. They agreed to continue sharing knowledge and experience, coordinate responses, and establish a referral system for the helpline. Information management and capacity building will be conducted in the coming week.

• During the reporting period, ACTED distributed 269 pre-paid SIM cards to vulnerable refugees at the border crossing points (140 in Palanca and 129 in Otaci). The provision of sim cards enables refugees to access services and stay connected with family.

• IOM conducted assessments to identify capacities and unmet needs in the border crossing points of Otaci, Giurgiulesti, Cahul, Leuseni and Reni.

• The Law Center of Advocates (LCA) continued daily monitoring of 6 border crossing points at Palanca, Otaci, Cahul, Giurgiulesti, Sculeni and Leuseni.

• LCA continued to provide legal assistance in 13 refugee accommodation centres (RAC) in Chisinau and 17 RACs outside Chisinau. Between 20-22 April, LCA provided counselling to 1,771 individuals covering 25 RACs and private houses.

• LCA trained 30 North Direction border police officers on refugee rights, asylum law, and vulnerability identification.

• UNHCR and IOM supported 85 refugees to relocate under the EU solidarity platform (14 refugees relocated to Austria and 71 to France). UNHCR conducts preliminary identification, information sharing, screening for vulnerability, and protection counselling. IOM provides pre-embarkation support including health checks, assignment of medical escorts, pre-embarkation briefing, distribution of personal protective equipment (PPEs), baggage handling, ground transportation, snack packs, and airport assistance.

Gender Based violence

• UNHCR trained the 10 staff from‘Green Line’ hotline on the Code of Conduct, PSEA, confidentiality, referral pathways, GBV, trafficking, safe disclosure, child protection and cash assistance.

• UNFPA has established eight Orange Safe Spaces in Chisinau, Palanca border crossing, Nisporeni, Criuleni, Congaz, to provide support related to sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence, resilience building, and recreational activities. Four mobile Orange Safe Spaces are in pipeline to extend service to hard-to-reach host communities.

• IOM organised an information session to sensitise refugees about trafficking in persons including risks and preventive measures that could be taken at individual and community level. 124 individuals living in Dubasari were reached through the session.

• UNFPA plans to equip and open one separate RAC for pregnant women and mothers with new-borns, offering them a safe living space, mental health and psychosocial and support.

• UNHCR held a consultation with the State Chancellery on Anti-Trafficking, which included 18 representatives from various government agencies involved in anti-trafficking efforts, including the public prosecutor's trafficking unit and the Police Center for Counter Trafficking. The aim was to determine capacity and resources needed to bolster prevention and response to trafficking among refugees. Participants reaffirmed their