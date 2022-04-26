Moldova Refugee Response, Inter Agency Update #10 (16 -19 April)

HIGHLIGHTS

Access to Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights: Refugees from Ukraine will benefit from free of charge medical assistance in the reproductive health sector at all medical centres of in Moldova. The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) is supporting the National Health System to promote inclusion of refugees through technical and financial support to national health authorities. Cooperation between UNFPA and the Ministry of Health guarantees access to Ukrainian women to sexual and reproductive health services, including to free comprehensive pre and postnatal care, family planning and cytological test for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Contingency Planning: UNHCR is working with partners to support Moldova’s National Government on the development of a multi-sector contingency plan to respond to an eventual increase of the refugee flows from southern Ukraine. The development of the contingency-plan is being led by the Government’s Single Emergency Management Center. Pre-positioning of Non-Food Items and site improvements are taking place in key border entry points, as well as mapping of existing capacities on various sectors – including on accommodation and transport - to respond to a massive flow.