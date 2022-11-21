Moldova Refugee Response: Inclusion and Livelihoods Working Group, Co-chaired by the State Chancellery and UNDP - Issue Brief #8 (21 November 2022)

Ana, a refugee from Ukraine, found a job in Moldova. Others have the opportunity to do the same

“Given the situation in Ukraine, for now we will remain here, but in the future, if the situation changes for the better, of course we will return home.” Accompanied by her two children and her mother, Ana took refugee in March in Balti city. Soon after, she was employed at an oil production factory. Two other refugees accompanied Ana at a job fair in Balti, hoping to find a job. They had been looking for a job for several months.

More than 300 women and men, including refugees from Ukraine who are looking for work or want to gain new skills, attended the job fair organized by the National Employment Agency with support from UNDP and the European Union.

“I consider this fair to be very important. In principle, I believe that anyone who really wants it will find a job here, in any field. The most important thing is to try hard and everything will be fine,” said Ana.

The event programme included presentations of employers' offers, a panel discussion with employers and other relevant discussions on refugee employment, start-up business opportunities, as well as workshops on CV preparation and job interviews.

As a strategic partner of the National Employment Agency, UNDP contributes to strengthening service delivery efforts for Ukrainian refugees seeking employment through outreach activities (including job fairs), labour market counselling, referral and mediation services, and facilitating skills recognition.