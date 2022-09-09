Moldova Refugee Response: Inclusion and Livelihoods Working Group, Co-chaired by the State Chancellery and UNDP - Issue Brief #7 (5 September 2022)

A Ukrainian staying in Moldova, hired to help other refugees. Discover the story of Oksana

"When we meet among Ukrainian people, we do not greet each other but directly ask how people are doing.

Ukrainians who fled the war and reached Moldova in the last few months need help because they have no strength left. If I had not met WeWorld staff, I would not have worked here, and this job has given me the mental strength to move forward. To understand that we are not alone in our pain, that other people understand and support us is a huge help, and it gives us hope for tomorrow, even if we don't know what the future holds. My family and I may decide to move to Canada soon, but that is a very large country, and most of all it is not our country".

Oksana is a Ukrainian citizen from Odessa who fled the war and resettled to Moldova. She was hired by WeWorld as Communication and Admin Officer.

We met Oksana and her son during one of our distributions dedicated to Ukrainian children, when her son joined one of the activities organized to entertain children and no longer wanted to leave. Seeing him having fun was a huge relief for Oksana who took her time to meet and discuss with us. That is how Oksana met WeWorld Country Representative in Moldova and our International Programs Manager, and told them about her life in Odessa, her job as an event organizer, and her escape from Ukraine, leaving behind her home and everything she knew.

Since Oksana joined WeWorld, many other Ukrainians have asked her if there is anything they can do to help the organization in their efforts to support children and their families.