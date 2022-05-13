Moldova Refugee Response: Inclusion and Livelihoods Working Group, Co-chaired by the State Chancellery and UNDP, Issue Brief #3 11 May 2022 [EN/RO]

Promoting social cohesion through cultural activities: Refugees from Ukraine and inhabitants from Boscana cooked together and fostered new connections

About 86 refugees from Ukraine have been hosted in Boscana commune, Criuleni district until now. To know each other better and to promote social cohesion, women from Boscana recently organized a cultural activity with the participation of women refugees from Ukraine. They cooked together Ukrainian pies and the famous cookies (prăjiței) from Boscana,and discovered local traditions. This activity was organized by the Congress of Local Authorities from Moldova (CALM) and was supported by the UN Women and Sweden.

It was the first time that women refugees accommodated in the commune managed to meet and share information, concerns, and contacts. “This event offered me the opportunity to meet other women with amazing life stories and build new friendships,” said Tatiana, a refugee from Ukraine. Shortly after the war started, she came to her husband’s home commune together with their three children.

Svetlana, an inhabitant of Boscana, has been providing shelter to refugees for two months. “I have five children, and we own one more house in our commune. When the war started, I went to the mayor’s office to say that I would be ready to host refugees. At first, a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter came, and then they asked whether they could invite their relatives. I agreed, and the grandmother’s twin sister came with her daughter and granddaughter. Together, we celebrated Easter and prayed for peace”.

Boscana is a commune from Criuleni district with about 3500 inhabitants. It is located 20 km away from Chisinau, the capital of Moldova. UN Women supports partners and civil society in offering immediate assistance to refugees from Ukraine, including through social and economic cohesion.