Moldova Refugee Response: Inclusion and Livelihoods Working Group, Co-chaired by the State Chancellery and UNDP, Issue Brief #2 27 April 2022

Residents and diaspora from a small village in Moldova help refugees from Ukraine to accommodate

Carpineni, a village located in the center of Moldova with 8000 residents, mobilized right after the war started in Ukraine to provide support to incoming refugees regardless of their age or ethnicity. More than 1,500 people already found accommodation at temporary shelters, organized in a hurry but by the book. Among them are siblings Katya and

Yaroslav. They came from Odessa. Yaroslav, a 17-year-old brother, says he was horrified to go “nowhere”: “It’s awful to have to leave your home and flee to another country where you have no friends and try to rebuild your life from scratch.”

“We thought they’d put us in tents. However, we found beds, showers, heat, and hot meals. It is like a miracle. We’re lucky. We are also provided with a connection to the Internet to continue our distance learning. Everyone is trying to make us feel comfortable here,” Katya added.

The siblings hope to return home to Ukraine soon with their mother and reunite with their father. “No matter how serious the situation is, we know that Ukraine is our home,” says Yaroslav.

The Carpineni hometown association mobilized local volunteers to support efficient management of the refugee flow, collection of donations, and arrangement of shelters. The Government of Switzerland covers part of the accommodation and food costs within UNDP’s “Migration and local development” project.

In total, Switzerland and UNDP are providing $59,000 to support the communities that have made the greatest effort to host refugees.