Moldova Refugee Inter-Agency Child Protection Update #01 – March 2022

OVERVIEW OF THE SITUATION FOR CHILDREN

Context

Children and families have been welcomed in Moldova by Moldovan citizens, volunteers, civil society, and authorities, who have given them access to safety. Few are attending school in Moldova, and many are separated from their fathers who remain in Ukraine. The children live in transit or temporary accommodation, either in refugee accommodation or hosted by Moldovan families.

Key statistics

• Over 387,151 people have entered Republic of Moldova, as of 29 March 2022, of which 36% are children and 65% are women.

• An estimated 140,000 children have passed through Moldova and 36,000 remain on the territory.

• Child Protection partners estimate that at least 2% of children would be separated or unaccompanied, which would mean at least 780 UASC and over 1000 children at risk currently in Moldova.

• To over 5,500 children and caregivers were provided integrated services.

• The authorities have identified 11 unaccompanied children and placed them in emergency care.

Child Protection risks

• Psychosocial distress because of displacement, lack of education, and separation from family.

• A lack of information puts children and caregivers at risk during travel and lodging.

• Family separation increases women's and UASC's caregiver burden.

• Risks of violence, abuse, and exploitation, including child labour and physical discipline.

• Specific risks for girls, gender-based violence, including sexual abuse and exploitation, and human trafficking.

• Specific situation of children with disability and minority children (Roma).