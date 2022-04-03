Moldova Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) Weekly Needs Monitoring, Update as of 31.03.2022 [EN/RO]

Background & Methodology

As of 31 March, more than 4 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 374,059 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, around 100,000 of whom have remained in the country (UNHCR). To respond to their needs, the Moldovan authorities have established 100 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) across the country. As of 31 March, centres have the capacity to host a total of 8,893 refugees, and are currently hosting 4,120 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with the support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Data collection took place on the 30th and 31st of March through phone interviews. This factsheet presents the main requests from 86 assessed RACs. Findings should be considered indicative.