Moldova Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) Weekly Needs Monitoring, Update as of 25.05.2022 [EN/RO]

Background & Methodology

As of 25 May, more than 6,6 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 475,011 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, around 90,000 of whom have remained in the country (UNHCR).

To respond to their needs, the Moldovan authorities have established 87 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) across the country. As of 25 May, centres have the capacity to host a total of 7,351 refugees, and are currently hosting 3,730 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with the support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Data collection took place on 25 May through phone interviews. This factsheet presents the main requests from 87 assessed RACs. Findings should be considered indicative.