Moldova Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) Weekly Needs Monitoring, Update as of 18.05.2022 [EN/RO]

Background & Methodology

As of 18 May, more than 6,3 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 466,406 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, around 91,000 of whom have remained in the country (UNHCR).

To respond to their needs, the Moldovan authorities have established 89 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) across the country. As of 18 May, centres have the capacity to host a total of 7,409 refugees, and are currently hosting 4,029 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with the support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Data collection took place on 18 May through phone interviews. This factsheet presents the main requests from 89 assessed RACs. Findings should be considered indicative.