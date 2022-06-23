Moldova Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) Weekly Needs Monitoring, Update as of 16.06.2022 [EN/RO]

Background & Methodology

As of 15 June, more than 7,6 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 498,896 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, around 86,000 of whom have remained in the country (UNHCR). To respond to their needs, the Moldovan authorities have established 79 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) across the country. As of 15 June, centres have the capacity to host a total of 6,715 refugees, and are currently hosting 3,177 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with the support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Data collection took place on 13 and 15 June through phone interviews. This factsheet presents the main requests from 76 assessed RACs. Findings should be considered indicative.