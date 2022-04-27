Moldova Refugee Accommodation Centre (RAC) Monitoring Needs Baseline, Update as of 14.03.2022 [EN/RO]

Background & Methodology

As of 14 March, more than 2.8 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 306,786 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, 100,785 of whom are currently in the country (UNHCR). To respond to their needs, the Moldovan authorities have established 96 Refugee Accommodation Centres (RACs) across the country. As of 15 March, centres have the capacity to host a total of 8,965 refugees, and are currently hosting 4,228 refugees.

To understand the needs of these centres, the National Agency for Social Assistance (ANAS), with the support of UNHCR, ACTED, and REACH, conducted key informant interviews (KIIs) with purposefully selected RAC focal points who reported on the situation in the centres. Data collection took place on the 14th of March through phone interviews. This factsheet presents the main requests from 69 assessed RACs. Findings should be considered indicative