Moldova: PSEA Network Factsheet N. 1 | September 2022

Background

Moldova hosts over 88,780 refugees from Ukraine. While some people move on to the European Union, arrivals of refugees continue to be registered each day. 85% of people staying in the country are women, elderly persons and children.

Considering the emergency and the scale of the humanitarian needs, risks of sexual exploitation and abuse tend to increase due to prevailing gender norms and dynamics, the profile of the refugee population, barriers to access specialized services and ongoing reliance on humanitarian aid to meet basic needs.

With over 1400 international and national staff working to support both development and humanitarian activities in Moldova, protections against sexual misconduct is a foremost priority