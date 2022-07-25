Moldova Protection Working Group: Terms of Reference Task Force on Trafficking in Persons, 7 June 2022

Background

In line with the Refugee Response Plan to the Ukraine Situation, the Protection WG in Moldova, chaired by UNHCR, and composed of UN and other international organizations and other stakeholders involved in the response, ensures efficient situational information management and supports country efforts in close collaboration and consultation with the relevant governmental counterparts. Furthermore, at the country level, thematic sub workinggroups/task forces have been established to address critical issues (e.g. child protection, genderbased violence, protection from sexual exploitation and abuse by humanitarian workers etc.), with the aim of maximizing the effectiveness of responses and avoiding gaps and duplication.

It is widely acknowledged that trafficking in persons (TiP) has been an existing protection concern in refugees contexts. In Moldova, the heightened risks of trafficking and exploitation for refugees and third country nationals fleeing Ukraine are connected, among other things, to the majority of these individuals being women and children, to family separations, limited access to existing protective mechanisms, and limited capacity of existing mechamisms to respond to increased needs. Coordinated anti-trafficking measures, therefore, must be developed and/or strengthened and the capacity of governmental authorities and service providers, as well as UN agencies, NGOs, and other frontine humanitarian stakeholders reinforced to ensure protectionsensitive mechanisms to effectively reduce these risks. Establishment of a TiP Task Force (TF), operating under the Protection Working Group, is proposed to support coordinated action to address these risks, ensure respect for victims’ rights, and provide protection and assistance for victims throughout the response, following a do no harm and survivor centrered approach.

The Secretariat of the National Committee on Comabting Trafficking in Persons within the Human Rights and Social Dialogue Coordination Directorate of the State Chancellery, UNHCR, and IOM as co-chairs will coordinate the Task Force operation, ensuring coordination of interagency activities and regular information sharing; supporting existing national systems to increase capacity and available services, including through capacity development; developing a joint work plan; and contributing to awareness raising and risk assessment on trafficking in cooperation with the governmental authorities ). The co-chairs will ensure inclusive and safe participation in the TiP TF, in particular of government actors working on anti-TiP, local civil society anti-TiP actors (with a particular focus on women led organizations and organizations working in child protection), humantairan frontline Protection services, among other actors.