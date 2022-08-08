Moldova: Protection Monitoring Factsheet (June 2022)

Background & methodology

To strengthen and promote an evidence-based protection response, UNHCR is conducting an extensive Protection Monitoring and Profiling exercise in partnership with Law Center of Advocates (LCA), InterSOS, CCR and REACH. Through this exercise – which includes regular data collection and analysis – humanitarian and development actors supporting refugees and affected host communities in Moldova can better understand refugees’ profile, needs and risks and tailor their interventions accordingly. For this exercise, interviews are being conducted at refugee accommodation centers (RACs), border crossing points, and transportation hubs, and other sites where refugees settle and access services. This factsheet covers the findings of 1,196 surveys collected in June 2022.