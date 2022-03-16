Moldova - Population movement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 March 2022)

EUCPM Activation

The war in Ukraine has had an important spill-over effect on its neighbours, including Moldova. Since 24 February, over 330,000 people have fled to Moldova, of whom many women and children. While many decided to move onwards, some 100,000 are currently remaining in Moldova. The country, already fragile for various reasons, is overwhelmed by the sudden influx and the situation may deteriorate in the event of a military escalation in Odessa (with an estimated inflow of up to 500,000 people). The Government of Moldova, local Civil Society Organisations and volunteers have been at the center of the response. The international actors have also quickly scaled up their presence and enhanced coordination efforts. The focus of the has been on providing emergency assistance at border crossing points, transit centers and accommodation centers. The needs include food, non-food items, emergency shelter, protection and healthcare. DG ECHO has provided EUR 8 million in humanitarian aid to Moldova and our assistance is already partially operational. The European Commission is also coordinating the delivery of assistance via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Moldova, with offers currently from 13 Member States. The assistance includes generators, medical care and shelter related items.