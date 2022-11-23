Moldova Operations Update - Ukraine Refugee Situation - 21 November 2022

Key response figures

Recent highlights

On 18 November, UNHCR signed an agreement with the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection (MLSP),

UNCIEF, WFP and UNFPA to strengthen the Population Support Fund managed by the MLSP and the National Agency for Social Protection. To this end, UNHCR committed USD 1 million; this fund is meant to enhance and reach the most vulnerable Moldovans as well as vulnerable categories of refugees staying in the country.

On 10 November, the Inter-Agency Coordination team ran a day-long PSEA workshop for 25 participants from Civil Society Organizations, international NGOs and UN agencies, primarily focusing on initiating the rollout of the Inter-Agency Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on SEA Referral and Assistance to Survivors. The workshop agenda covered topics such as focal points responsibilities on the implementation of the InterAgency SOP and sought to strengthen organization’s complaint and feedback mechanism in coordination with the AAP Task Force. Colleagues from GBV and Child Protection sub-working groups also participated by delivering session on assistance to survivors and mandatory reporting regulations in Moldova.