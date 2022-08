Figures at a glance

Population figures

90,525 Ukrainian refugees remaining in Moldova

60% females

49% children

15% elderly

Key response figures

78,864 people were provided with cash assistance

USD 30.4 M disbursed

54,955 refugees supported with legal assistance by the Law Centre of Advocates

3,055 refugees hosted in 73 refugee accommodation centres supported by UNHCR

2,646 people have been provided with psychosocial support and psychological first aid by INTERSOS