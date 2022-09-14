Moldova: Needs Assessment of Older Refugees - 14 September 2022

As of September 2022 there are over 90,000 Ukrainian refugees in Moldova. Of these, a predicted 13,500 are older refugees. While over the last few months the number of refugees in Moldova has been stable, there are fears that numbers will increase when the harsh winter months begin in Ukraine. Moldova is also facing an inflation rate of 30%, eroding the value of the savings on which most older people rely. Older people, as well as all refugees and residents of Moldova, will be hit by the massive rise in the cost of fuel, vital to heating homes.

Key findings