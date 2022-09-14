Moldova: Needs Assessment of Older Refugees - 14 September 2022

As of September 2022 there are over 90,000 Ukrainian refugees in Moldova. Of these, a predicted 13,500 are older refugees. While over the last few months the number of refugees in Moldova has been stable, there are fears that numbers will increase when the harsh winter months begin in Ukraine. Moldova is also facing an inflation rate of 30%, eroding the value of the savings on which most older people rely. Older people, as well as all refugees and residents of Moldova, will be hit by the massive rise in the cost of fuel, vital to heating homes.
Key findings
-
82% of older people interviewed had at least one health condition, with 51% having more than one. The top six health conditions were: hypertension; joint aches and pains; heart problems; gastro-intestinal problems; diabetes; and respiratory diseases.
-
32% of those interviewed with a health condition reported they could fully access their medication. The key reasons given were cost, non-availability of medication is unavailable, followed by difficulty accessing the local market.
-
97% of older refugees also reported that cash would be safe to use. Regarding the preferred transfer modality 71% of older people preferred bank cards, while 25% preferred cash in hand (especially those over 70).
-
60% of older refugee in the community reported having to adopt negative coping strategies. The top three coping strategies adopted were using savings (47%), not paying rent (20%) and borrowing money (16%).