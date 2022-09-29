Moldova: Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) - Key findings, September 2022

CONTEXT

As of 10 August 2022, more than 5.9 million refugees have reportedly fled Ukraine, with 562,572 refugees arriving in the Republic of Moldova, around 89,500 of whom are reportedly in the country. While 97% of refugees are residing in the host community, limited information is currently available to response actors regarding their demographic profile, household composition, humanitarian needs, movement intentions, or coping capacities.

REACH, in partnership with UNICEF, ECHO, UNHCR, and in cooperation with the Refugee Coordination Forum, the sectoral working groups and taskforces, conducted a Multi-Sector Needs Assessment (MSNA) to ensure these response actors have the necessary evidence base to effectively respond to the needs of Ukrainian refugee families.